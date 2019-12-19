Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) vs. At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Which is the Better Investment?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) shares are up more than 0.57% this year and recently increased 0.46% or $0.04 to settle at $8.80. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), on the other hand, is down -71.65% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $5.29 and has returned -10.64% during the past week.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ITUB to grow earnings at a 9.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HOME is expected to grow at a 14.60% annual rate. All else equal, HOME’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.21% for At Home Group Inc. (HOME). ITUB’s ROI is 7.00% while HOME has a ROI of 5.80%. The interpretation is that ITUB’s business generates a higher return on investment than HOME’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ITUB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.22. Comparatively, HOME’s free cash flow per share was -1.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, ITUB’s free cash flow was -5.15% while HOME converted -6.27% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ITUB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ITUB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.24 versus a D/E of 0.78 for HOME. ITUB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ITUB trades at a forward P/E of 11.07, a P/B of 2.71, and a P/S of 2.31, compared to a forward P/E of 8.80, a P/B of 0.41, and a P/S of 0.29 for HOME. ITUB is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ITUB is currently priced at a -15.06% to its one-year price target of 10.36. Comparatively, HOME is -22.55% relative to its price target of 6.83. This suggests that HOME is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ITUB has a beta of 0.77 and HOME’s beta is 1.25. ITUB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ITUB has a short ratio of 0.78 compared to a short interest of 4.15 for HOME. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ITUB.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) beats Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HOME generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HOME is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HOME is more undervalued relative to its price target.