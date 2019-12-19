Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) vs. The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX): Comparing the Real Estate Development Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shares are up more than 43.68% this year and recently increased 0.56% or $0.16 to settle at $28.85. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX), on the other hand, is up 83.23% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $54.62 and has returned -0.55% during the past week.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) are the two most active stocks in the Real Estate Development industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect INVH to grow earnings at a 3.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BX is expected to grow at a 13.87% annual rate. All else equal, BX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 52.4% for The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX). INVH’s ROI is 1.80% while BX has a ROI of 18.60%. The interpretation is that BX’s business generates a higher return on investment than INVH’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. INVH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.15. Comparatively, BX’s free cash flow per share was -0.36. On a percent-of-sales basis, INVH’s free cash flow was 4.69% while BX converted -3.47% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INVH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

INVH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.07 versus a D/E of 1.70 for BX. BX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

INVH trades at a forward P/E of 102.30, a P/B of 1.92, and a P/S of 8.85, compared to a forward P/E of 17.87, a P/B of 5.50, and a P/S of 11.34 for BX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. INVH is currently priced at a -11.31% to its one-year price target of 32.53. Comparatively, BX is -1.37% relative to its price target of 55.38. This suggests that INVH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. INVH has a short ratio of 1.98 compared to a short interest of 3.66 for BX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INVH.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) beats The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INVH has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, INVH is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, INVH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, INVH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.