International Paper Company (IP) vs. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): Which is the Better Investment?

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares are up more than 14.69% this year and recently decreased -0.64% or -$0.3 to settle at $46.29. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), on the other hand, is up 31.79% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $3.98 and has returned 6.99% during the past week.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect IP to grow earnings at a -1.77% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. International Paper Company (IP) has an EBITDA margin of 5.45%. This suggests that IP underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. IP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.01. Comparatively, CPG’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, IP’s free cash flow was 1.7% while CPG converted 0.85% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IP trades at a forward P/E of 12.11, a P/B of 2.44, and a P/S of 0.80, compared to a forward P/E of 24.88, a P/B of 0.33, for CPG. IP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. IP is currently priced at a -2.03% to its one-year price target of 47.25. Comparatively, CPG is -55.03% relative to its price target of 8.85. This suggests that CPG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. IP has a short ratio of 4.23 compared to a short interest of 7.14 for CPG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IP.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) beats Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IP is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, IP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.