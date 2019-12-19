International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) vs. OpGen, Inc. (OPGN): Which is the Better Investment?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) shares are down more than -8.78% this year and recently increased 1.16% or $1.4 to settle at $122.48. OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN), on the other hand, is down -94.62% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $1.40 and has returned 19.66% during the past week.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) and OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect IFF to grow earnings at a 3.80% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has an EBITDA margin of 19.35%. This suggests that IFF underlying business is more profitable IFF’s ROI is 4.40% while OPGN has a ROI of -253.50%. The interpretation is that IFF’s business generates a higher return on investment than OPGN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. IFF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.69. Comparatively, OPGN’s free cash flow per share was -2.58. On a percent-of-sales basis, IFF’s free cash flow was 1.85% while OPGN converted -0.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IFF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. IFF has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 0.30 for OPGN. This means that IFF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

IFF trades at a forward P/E of 18.74, a P/B of 2.27, and a P/S of 2.59, compared to a P/S of 2.21 for OPGN. IFF is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. IFF is currently priced at a -13.26% to its one-year price target of 141.21. Comparatively, OPGN is -91.38% relative to its price target of 16.25. This suggests that OPGN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. IFF has a beta of 0.90 and OPGN’s beta is 0.63. OPGN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. IFF has a short ratio of 11.83 compared to a short interest of 0.23 for OPGN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OPGN.

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) beats International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OPGN is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, OPGN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, OPGN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OPGN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.