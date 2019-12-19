ING Groep N.V. (ING) vs. Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Comparing the Life Insurance Industry’s Most Active Stocks

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) shares are up more than 14.07% this year and recently decreased -0.25% or -$0.03 to settle at $12.16. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), on the other hand, is up 28.93% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $178.22 and has returned 2.16% during the past week.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ING to grow earnings at a 1.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UNP is expected to grow at a 10.10% annual rate. All else equal, UNP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 49.78% for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). ING’s ROI is 5.60% while UNP has a ROI of 15.50%. The interpretation is that UNP’s business generates a higher return on investment than ING’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, ING’s free cash flow was 0% while UNP converted 3.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ING’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.43 for UNP. UNP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ING trades at a forward P/E of 8.21, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 1.45, compared to a forward P/E of 18.56, a P/B of 6.92, and a P/S of 5.60 for UNP. ING is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ING is currently priced at a -24% to its one-year price target of 16.00. Comparatively, UNP is -1.58% relative to its price target of 181.08. This suggests that ING is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ING has a beta of 1.35 and UNP’s beta is 1.08. UNP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ING has a short ratio of 2.36 compared to a short interest of 2.15 for UNP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNP.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) beats ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNP has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ING is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, UNP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.