Infinera Corporation (INFN) vs. Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE): Comparing the Communication Equipment Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) shares are up more than 89.47% this year and recently decreased -0.53% or -$0.04 to settle at $7.56. Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), on the other hand, is up 229.79% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $15.50 and has returned 21.95% during the past week.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect INFN to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. INFN’s ROI is -16.30% while CUE has a ROI of -116.20%. The interpretation is that INFN’s business generates a higher return on investment than CUE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. INFN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.28. Comparatively, CUE’s free cash flow per share was -0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, INFN’s free cash flow was -0.01% while CUE converted -0.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INFN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. INFN has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 3.20 for CUE. This means that CUE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INFN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CUE. INFN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INFN trades at a P/B of 3.19, and a P/S of 1.09, compared to a P/B of 12.92, and a P/S of 120.73 for CUE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. INFN is currently priced at a 13% to its one-year price target of 6.69. Comparatively, CUE is 19.23% relative to its price target of 13.00. This suggests that INFN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. INFN has a short ratio of 10.63 compared to a short interest of 5.74 for CUE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CUE.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) beats Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INFN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, INFN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, INFN is more undervalued relative to its price target.