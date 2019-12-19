Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) vs. Accenture plc (ACN): Which is the Better Investment?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares are up more than 28.61% this year and recently decreased -0.07% or -$0.01 to settle at $15.33. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), on the other hand, is up 44.25% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $203.40 and has returned 0.75% during the past week.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect HBAN to grow earnings at a 5.19% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ACN is expected to grow at a 8.72% annual rate. All else equal, ACN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.59% for Accenture plc (ACN). HBAN’s ROI is 14.70% while ACN has a ROI of 33.90%. The interpretation is that ACN’s business generates a higher return on investment than HBAN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HBAN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, ACN’s free cash flow per share was +2.88. On a percent-of-sales basis, HBAN’s free cash flow was 1.57% while ACN converted 4.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ACN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HBAN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.92 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ACN. HBAN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HBAN trades at a forward P/E of 11.53, a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 3.79, compared to a forward P/E of 23.72, a P/B of 8.99, and a P/S of 3.05 for ACN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HBAN is currently priced at a 0.86% to its one-year price target of 15.20. Comparatively, ACN is -0.89% relative to its price target of 205.23. This suggests that ACN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HBAN has a beta of 1.47 and ACN’s beta is 1.04. ACN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HBAN has a short ratio of 3.40 compared to a short interest of 4.43 for ACN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HBAN.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) beats Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ACN is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ACN is more undervalued relative to its price target.