How Does the Fundamental For Long Term Investors? YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)?

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) is one of the more popular stocks investors are adding into their watchlist. Now trading with a market value of 93.94M, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. Everyone seems to have their own opinion of this stock. But what do the numbers really say? We think it’s a great time to take a fresh look.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For YRCW, the company currently has 121.3 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 0 in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 176.5 million in total assets, balanced by 0 in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

YRC Worldwide Inc. saw 98100 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 106300. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 13400 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 1.26 billion in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of -0.04% in sequential terms, the YRCW saw sales grow by -0.01%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. YRC Worldwide Inc. is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 379.6 million, yielding a gross basic income of 877.2 million. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 36.13M, this means overall earnings per share of -480. Note, this compares with a consensus analyst forecast of -0.69 in earnings per share for its next fiscal quarterly report.

Looking ahead at valuations, according to the consensus, the next fiscal year is forecast to bring about -0.40 in total earnings per share. However, one should always remember: the trends are more important than the forecasts. This continues to be an interesting story, and we look forward to updating it again soon on YRC Worldwide Inc..