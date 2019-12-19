Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) vs. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS): Breaking Down the REIT – Hotel/Motel Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) shares are up more than 10.02% this year and recently increased 0.38% or $0.07 to settle at $18.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), on the other hand, is up 18.26% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $63.93 and has returned 1.62% during the past week.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HST to grow earnings at a 28.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IONS is expected to grow at a 49.00% annual rate. All else equal, IONS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.82% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS). HST’s ROI is 3.40% while IONS has a ROI of -6.00%. The interpretation is that HST’s business generates a higher return on investment than IONS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, IONS’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, HST’s free cash flow was -0.13% while IONS converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IONS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.59 versus a D/E of 0.00 for IONS. HST is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HST trades at a forward P/E of 23.91, a P/B of 1.77, and a P/S of 2.38, compared to a forward P/E of 199.78, a P/B of 6.72, and a P/S of 10.81 for IONS. HST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. HST is currently priced at a -0.76% to its one-year price target of 18.48. Comparatively, IONS is -6.59% relative to its price target of 68.44. This suggests that IONS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HST has a beta of 1.15 and IONS’s beta is 1.93. HST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HST has a short ratio of 5.07 compared to a short interest of 8.24 for IONS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HST.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) beats Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HST is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, HST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, HST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.