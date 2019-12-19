Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) and TiVo Corporation (TIVO) Go Head-to-head

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO), on the other hand, is down -16.15% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $7.89 and has returned -5.11% during the past week.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GTE to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TIVO is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, TIVO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has an EBITDA margin of 27.37%. This suggests that GTE underlying business is more profitable GTE’s ROI is 7.00% while TIVO has a ROI of -12.50%. The interpretation is that GTE’s business generates a higher return on investment than TIVO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GTE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, TIVO’s free cash flow per share was +0.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, GTE’s free cash flow was -0.01% while TIVO converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TIVO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. GTE has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.10 for TIVO. This means that TIVO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GTE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.64 versus a D/E of 0.70 for TIVO. TIVO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GTE trades at a forward P/E of 7.24, a P/B of 0.42, and a P/S of 0.73, compared to a forward P/E of 8.18, a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 1.63 for TIVO. GTE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GTE is currently priced at a -76.06% to its one-year price target of 4.72. Comparatively, TIVO is -56.96% relative to its price target of 18.33. This suggests that GTE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. GTE has a beta of 0.92 and TIVO’s beta is 0.14. TIVO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GTE has a short ratio of 3.78 compared to a short interest of 10.01 for TIVO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GTE.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) beats TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GTE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GTE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GTE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GTE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.