General Mills, Inc. (GIS) vs. Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW): Comparing the Processed & Packaged Goods Industry’s Most Active Stocks

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares are up more than 36.57% this year and recently increased 1.94% or $1.01 to settle at $53.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW), on the other hand, is up 1.29% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $4.72 and has returned 5.83% during the past week.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) and Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect GIS to grow earnings at a 5.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GNW is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, GIS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.78% for Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW). GIS’s ROI is 10.30% while GNW has a ROI of 3.60%. The interpretation is that GIS’s business generates a higher return on investment than GNW’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GIS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, GNW’s free cash flow per share was +1.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, GIS’s free cash flow was 1.18% while GNW converted 9.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GNW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GIS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.94 versus a D/E of 0.28 for GNW. GIS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GIS trades at a forward P/E of 15.47, a P/B of 4.37, and a P/S of 1.92, compared to a forward P/E of 5.93, a P/B of 0.17, and a P/S of 0.29 for GNW. GIS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GIS is currently priced at a -2.8% to its one-year price target of 54.71. Comparatively, GNW is 4.89% relative to its price target of 4.50. This suggests that GIS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GIS has a beta of 0.70 and GNW’s beta is 1.66. GIS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GIS has a short ratio of 5.39 compared to a short interest of 4.21 for GNW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GNW.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) beats General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GNW is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GNW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, GNW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.