Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is in the highlights and many would want to know whether now might be a good time for it to present much upside. As the day-to-day narrative ebbs and flows for this company, it is more important than ever to step back and get a bird’s eye view of the fundamental reality under the surface of this story.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For FOX, the company currently has 3.34 billion of cash on the books, which is offset by 0 in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 0 in total assets, balanced by 10.33 billion in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Fox Corporation saw 163000 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 106000. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 202000 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 2.67 billion in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of 0.05% in sequential terms, the FOX saw sales decline by 0.06%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Fox Corporation is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 1.47 billion, yielding a gross basic income of 1.2 billion.