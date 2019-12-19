Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) vs. Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): Which is the Better Investment?

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares are down more than -24.45% this year and recently increased 5.07% or $1.94 to settle at $40.19. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), on the other hand, is up 20.48% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $47.24 and has returned 4.51% during the past week.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) and Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect FL to grow earnings at a 7.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ZS is expected to grow at a 36.50% annual rate. All else equal, ZS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) has an EBITDA margin of 11.13%. This suggests that FL underlying business is more profitable FL’s ROI is 19.00% while ZS has a ROI of -11.70%. The interpretation is that FL’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, ZS’s free cash flow per share was +0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, FL’s free cash flow was -0.21% while ZS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FL has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.80 for ZS. This means that FL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.05 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ZS. FL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FL trades at a forward P/E of 7.64, a P/B of 1.77, and a P/S of 0.54, compared to a forward P/E of 165.17, a P/B of 19.20, and a P/S of 17.84 for ZS. FL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FL is currently priced at a -14.74% to its one-year price target of 47.14. Comparatively, ZS is -24.57% relative to its price target of 62.63. This suggests that ZS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FL has a short ratio of 3.79 compared to a short interest of 5.19 for ZS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FL.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) beats Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZS is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ZS is more undervalued relative to its price target.