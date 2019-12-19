FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) vs. Dermira, Inc. (DERM): Which is the Better Investment?

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares are up more than 1.42% this year and recently increased 1.04% or $0.17 to settle at $16.44. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), on the other hand, is up 78.44% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $12.83 and has returned 9.94% during the past week.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. FEYE’s ROI is -11.70% while DERM has a ROI of -70.10%. The interpretation is that FEYE’s business generates a higher return on investment than DERM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FEYE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, DERM’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, FEYE’s free cash flow was 0% while DERM converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FEYE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FEYE has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 7.00 for DERM. This means that DERM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FEYE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.42 versus a D/E of 24.44 for DERM. DERM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FEYE trades at a forward P/E of 106.75, a P/B of 4.97, and a P/S of 4.12, compared to a P/B of 47.52, and a P/S of 8.55 for DERM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FEYE is currently priced at a -10.65% to its one-year price target of 18.40. Comparatively, DERM is -43.41% relative to its price target of 22.67. This suggests that DERM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FEYE has a beta of 1.02 and DERM’s beta is 1.39. FEYE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FEYE has a short ratio of 4.76 compared to a short interest of 4.58 for DERM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DERM.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) beats Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FEYE generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FEYE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,