Fastenal Company (FAST) vs. WestRock Company (WRK): Which is the Better Investment?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares are up more than 40.91% this year and recently decreased -0.08% or -$0.03 to settle at $36.84. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), on the other hand, is up 11.60% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $42.14 and has returned 4.28% during the past week.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FAST to grow earnings at a 19.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WRK is expected to grow at a -1.40% annual rate. All else equal, FAST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.88% for WestRock Company (WRK). FAST’s ROI is 26.90% while WRK has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that FAST’s business generates a higher return on investment than WRK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FAST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, WRK’s free cash flow per share was +1.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, FAST’s free cash flow was 1.39% while WRK converted 2.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WRK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FAST has a current ratio of 4.50 compared to 1.40 for WRK. This means that FAST can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FAST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 0.86 for WRK. WRK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FAST trades at a forward P/E of 25.25, a P/B of 8.17, and a P/S of 4.06, compared to a forward P/E of 11.95, a P/B of 0.93, and a P/S of 0.60 for WRK. FAST is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FAST is currently priced at a 6.38% to its one-year price target of 34.63. Comparatively, WRK is -7.53% relative to its price target of 45.57. This suggests that WRK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. FAST has a beta of 1.23 and WRK’s beta is 1.75. FAST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FAST has a short ratio of 6.66 compared to a short interest of 1.77 for WRK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WRK.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) beats Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WRK is growing fastly and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, WRK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, WRK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WRK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.