Facebook, Inc. (FB) vs. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO): Which is the Better Investment?

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares are up more than 51.34% this year and recently increased 0.24% or $0.47 to settle at $198.39. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO), on the other hand, is up 50.53% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $34.38 and has returned 0.23% during the past week.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect FB to grow earnings at a 17.98% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ZAYO is expected to grow at a 24.00% annual rate. All else equal, ZAYO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 44.59% for Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO). FB’s ROI is 25.80% while ZAYO has a ROI of 6.80%. The interpretation is that FB’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZAYO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.57. Comparatively, ZAYO’s free cash flow per share was +0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, FB’s free cash flow was 8.02% while ZAYO converted 3.67% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FB has a current ratio of 4.70 compared to 0.60 for ZAYO. This means that FB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 4.38 for ZAYO. ZAYO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FB trades at a forward P/E of 21.68, a P/B of 6.02, and a P/S of 8.62, compared to a forward P/E of 49.83, a P/B of 5.93, and a P/S of 3.16 for ZAYO. FB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FB is currently priced at a -16.74% to its one-year price target of 238.27. Comparatively, ZAYO is -0.2% relative to its price target of 34.45. This suggests that FB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FB has a beta of 1.06 and ZAYO’s beta is 0.74. ZAYO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FB has a short ratio of 2.04 compared to a short interest of 6.04 for ZAYO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FB.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) beats Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FB generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. FB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.