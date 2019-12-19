Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) vs. Centene Corporation (CNC): Which is the Better Investment?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares are up more than 2.19% this year and recently decreased -0.46% or -$0.32 to settle at $69.68. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), on the other hand, is up 2.24% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $58.94 and has returned -1.14% during the past week.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect XOM to grow earnings at a 2.73% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNC is expected to grow at a 14.97% annual rate. All else equal, CNC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 4% for Centene Corporation (CNC). XOM’s ROI is 4.80% while CNC has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that CNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than XOM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. XOM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.22. Comparatively, CNC’s free cash flow per share was -0.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, XOM’s free cash flow was -0.32% while CNC converted -0.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XOM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. XOM has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.00 for CNC. This means that CNC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XOM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.57 for CNC. CNC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XOM trades at a forward P/E of 18.43, a P/B of 1.57, and a P/S of 1.15, compared to a forward P/E of 12.17, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 0.34 for CNC. XOM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. XOM is currently priced at a -11.08% to its one-year price target of 78.36. Comparatively, CNC is -16.02% relative to its price target of 70.18. This suggests that CNC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. XOM has a beta of 1.00 and CNC’s beta is 0.91. CNC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. XOM has a short ratio of 3.36 compared to a short interest of 9.43 for CNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XOM.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) beats Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CNC is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CNC is more undervalued relative to its price target.