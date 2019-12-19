Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) vs. Cadence Bancorporation (CADE): Which is the Better Investment?

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares are down more than -4.32% this year and recently increased 0.75% or $0.11 to settle at $14.83. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), on the other hand, is up 4.17% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $17.48 and has returned 6.39% during the past week.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are the two most active stocks in the Lodging industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect STAY to grow earnings at a -9.10% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 74.53% for Cadence Bancorporation (CADE). STAY’s ROI is 10.40% while CADE has a ROI of 18.80%. The interpretation is that CADE’s business generates a higher return on investment than STAY’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. STAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, CADE’s free cash flow per share was +0.46. On a percent-of-sales basis, STAY’s free cash flow was 2.01% while CADE converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STAY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

STAY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.24 versus a D/E of 0.11 for CADE. STAY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

STAY trades at a forward P/E of 15.24, a P/B of 3.40, and a P/S of 2.22, compared to a forward P/E of 9.18, a P/B of 0.91, and a P/S of 2.80 for CADE. STAY is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. STAY is currently priced at a -8.06% to its one-year price target of 16.13. Comparatively, CADE is 0.52% relative to its price target of 17.39. This suggests that STAY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. STAY has a short ratio of 1.47 compared to a short interest of 2.47 for CADE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STAY.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) beats Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CADE has a higher cash conversion rate, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CADE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,