Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Go Head-to-head

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares are up more than 12.50% this year and recently increased 0.45% or $0.34 to settle at $76.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR), on the other hand, is up 13.49% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $102.69 and has returned -2.59% during the past week.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) are the two most active stocks in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EXPD to grow earnings at a 5.32% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EXR is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, EXR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 73.29% for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR). EXPD’s ROI is 31.10% while EXR has a ROI of 8.00%. The interpretation is that EXPD’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. EXPD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.84. Comparatively, EXR’s free cash flow per share was +0.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXPD’s free cash flow was 1.76% while EXR converted 4.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EXR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EXPD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.91 for EXR. EXR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EXPD trades at a forward P/E of 20.64, a P/B of 5.92, and a P/S of 1.56, compared to a forward P/E of 31.76, a P/B of 5.24, and a P/S of 10.40 for EXR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. EXPD is currently priced at a 1.27% to its one-year price target of 75.64. Comparatively, EXR is -12.16% relative to its price target of 116.90. This suggests that EXR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. EXPD has a beta of 0.91 and EXR’s beta is 0.13. EXR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. EXPD has a short ratio of 3.80 compared to a short interest of 6.05 for EXR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EXPD.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) beats Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXR generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has a higher cash conversion rate. EXR is more undervalued relative to its price target.