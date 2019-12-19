EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) and Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Go Head-to-head

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares are down more than -7.59% this year and recently increased 2.26% or $1.78 to settle at $80.59. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS), on the other hand, is up 25.32% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $13.61 and has returned 5.10% during the past week.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect EOG to grow earnings at a 5.32% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CS is expected to grow at a 17.70% annual rate. All else equal, CS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has an EBITDA margin of 42.07%. This suggests that EOG underlying business is more profitable EOG’s ROI is 14.10% while CS has a ROI of 1.90%. The interpretation is that EOG’s business generates a higher return on investment than CS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EOG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.70. Comparatively, CS’s free cash flow per share was +0.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, EOG’s free cash flow was 2.36% while CS converted 6.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EOG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 3.52 for CS. CS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EOG trades at a forward P/E of 16.41, a P/B of 2.20, and a P/S of 2.71, compared to a forward P/E of 8.61, a P/B of 0.74, and a P/S of 1.61 for CS. EOG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. EOG is currently priced at a -20.65% to its one-year price target of 101.56. Comparatively, CS is -10.11% relative to its price target of 15.14. This suggests that EOG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. EOG has a beta of 1.38 and CS’s beta is 1.45. EOG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. EOG has a short ratio of 2.54 compared to a short interest of 2.32 for CS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CS.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) beats EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CS is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.