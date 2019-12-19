Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Go Head-to-head

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) shares are up more than 55.33% this year and recently increased 1.26% or $2.96 to settle at $237.92. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC), on the other hand, is up 36.38% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $23.99 and has returned 3.32% during the past week.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EW to grow earnings at a 12.52% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SC is expected to grow at a 6.20% annual rate. All else equal, EW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 49% for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC). EW’s ROI is 19.60% while SC has a ROI of 2.20%. The interpretation is that EW’s business generates a higher return on investment than SC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. EW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.70. Comparatively, SC’s free cash flow per share was -2.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, EW’s free cash flow was 9.52% while SC converted -12.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 5.12 for SC. SC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EW trades at a forward P/E of 38.61, a P/B of 12.99, and a P/S of 11.93, compared to a forward P/E of 8.07, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 1.05 for SC. EW is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EW is currently priced at a -5.05% to its one-year price target of 250.58. Comparatively, SC is -13.67% relative to its price target of 27.79. This suggests that SC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. EW has a beta of 0.80 and SC’s beta is 1.00. EW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EW has a short ratio of 1.68 compared to a short interest of 5.70 for SC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EW.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) beats Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EW is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, EW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.