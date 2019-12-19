eBay Inc. (EBAY) vs. Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Which is the Better Investment?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares are up more than 27.89% this year and recently increased 1.41% or $0.5 to settle at $35.90. Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), on the other hand, is down -19.82% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $17.27 and has returned 9.72% during the past week.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EBAY to grow earnings at a 12.84% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TECK is expected to grow at a -9.42% annual rate. All else equal, EBAY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. eBay Inc. (EBAY) has an EBITDA margin of 25.56%. This suggests that EBAY underlying business is more profitable EBAY’s ROI is 10.10% while TECK has a ROI of 11.80%. The interpretation is that TECK’s business generates a higher return on investment than EBAY’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EBAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.95. Comparatively, TECK’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, EBAY’s free cash flow was 7.19% while TECK converted -0.51% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EBAY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. EBAY has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 2.10 for TECK. This means that TECK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EBAY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.37 versus a D/E of 0.25 for TECK. EBAY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EBAY trades at a forward P/E of 12.32, a P/B of 9.11, and a P/S of 2.68, compared to a forward P/E of 8.67, a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 1.00 for TECK. EBAY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EBAY is currently priced at a -10.7% to its one-year price target of 40.20. Comparatively, TECK is -46.23% relative to its price target of 32.12. This suggests that TECK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. EBAY has a beta of 1.37 and TECK’s beta is 1.45. EBAY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. EBAY has a short ratio of 3.00 compared to a short interest of 1.39 for TECK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TECK.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) beats eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TECK is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TECK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TECK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TECK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.