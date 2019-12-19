Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) and Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Go Head-to-head

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares are up more than 32.05% this year and recently increased 0.41% or $0.14 to settle at $34.20. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM), on the other hand, is down -51.08% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $15.56 and has returned 14.41% during the past week.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Industrial industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DRE to grow earnings at a 6.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PAM is expected to grow at a 1.15% annual rate. All else equal, DRE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.67% for Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM). DRE’s ROI is 6.20% while PAM has a ROI of 32.60%. The interpretation is that PAM’s business generates a higher return on investment than DRE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DRE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, PAM’s free cash flow per share was -0.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, DRE’s free cash flow was 0.01% while PAM converted -1.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DRE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DRE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.56 versus a D/E of 1.03 for PAM. PAM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DRE trades at a forward P/E of 59.48, a P/B of 2.50, and a P/S of 12.43, compared to a forward P/E of 5.41, a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 0.56 for PAM. DRE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DRE is currently priced at a -7.79% to its one-year price target of 37.09. Comparatively, PAM is -37.78% relative to its price target of 25.01. This suggests that PAM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DRE has a beta of 0.68 and PAM’s beta is 0.92. DRE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DRE has a short ratio of 2.38 compared to a short interest of 5.49 for PAM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DRE.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) beats Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DRE is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, DRE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.