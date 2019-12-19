Drilling Down Into the Data for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) is one of the more popular stocks investors are adding into their watchlist. Now trading with a market value of 174.62M, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. Everyone seems to have their own opinion of this stock. But what do the numbers really say? We think it’s a great time to take a fresh look.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For PTN, the company currently has 96.7 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 0 in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 1.58 million in total assets, balanced by 0 in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. saw 54774 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 53188. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 54837 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 97000 in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of 0.64% in sequential terms, the PTN saw sales decline by -620.30%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Palatin Technologies, Inc. is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 97000, yielding a gross basic income of 4.96 million. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 233.04M, this means overall earnings per share of -20. Note, this compares with a consensus analyst forecast of -0.01 in earnings per share for its next fiscal quarterly report.