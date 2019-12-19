Dissecting the Numbers for Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) and Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) shares are up more than 8.93% this year and recently decreased -0.20% or -$0.06 to settle at $29.65. Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), on the other hand, is up 50.50% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $25.72 and has returned -6.64% during the past week.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, SFIX is expected to grow at a 32.70% annual rate. All else equal, SFIX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 2.5% for Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX). WMGI’s ROI is -0.40% while SFIX has a ROI of 7.50%. The interpretation is that SFIX’s business generates a higher return on investment than WMGI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. WMGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, SFIX’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, WMGI’s free cash flow was 0% while SFIX converted 1.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SFIX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. WMGI has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 2.00 for SFIX. This means that SFIX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WMGI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.36 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SFIX. WMGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WMGI trades at a forward P/E of 66.78, a P/B of 4.41, and a P/S of 4.09, compared to a forward P/E of 108.52, a P/B of 6.40, and a P/S of 1.66 for SFIX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WMGI is currently priced at a -0.2% to its one-year price target of 29.71. Comparatively, SFIX is -16.82% relative to its price target of 30.92. This suggests that SFIX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. WMGI has a short ratio of 3.93 compared to a short interest of 8.92 for SFIX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WMGI.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) beats Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SFIX , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SFIX is more undervalued relative to its price target.