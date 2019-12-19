Dissecting the Numbers for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shares are down more than -24.28% this year and recently increased 1.10% or $0.04 to settle at $3.68. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), on the other hand, is up 60.86% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $69.94 and has returned 6.15% during the past week.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) are the two most active stocks in the Property Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, CDNS is expected to grow at a 11.00% annual rate. All else equal, CDNS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.02% for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS). WPG’s ROI is 6.00% while CDNS has a ROI of 21.00%. The interpretation is that CDNS’s business generates a higher return on investment than WPG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. WPG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, CDNS’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, WPG’s free cash flow was -0.01% while CDNS converted 5.64% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CDNS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WPG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.88 versus a D/E of 0.23 for CDNS. WPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

WPG trades at a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 1.03, compared to a forward P/E of 29.94, a P/B of 12.90, and a P/S of 8.38 for CDNS. WPG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WPG is currently priced at a 16.83% to its one-year price target of 3.15. Comparatively, CDNS is -7.72% relative to its price target of 75.79. This suggests that CDNS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. WPG has a beta of 0.94 and CDNS’s beta is 1.16. WPG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. WPG has a short ratio of 19.33 compared to a short interest of 3.26 for CDNS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CDNS.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) beats Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CDNS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WPG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CDNS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CDNS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.