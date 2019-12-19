Dissecting the Numbers for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) and Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares are up more than 6.82% this year and recently decreased -0.87% or -$0.27 to settle at $30.70. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), on the other hand, is down -40.39% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $45.79 and has returned 17.29% during the past week.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TWTR to grow earnings at a 13.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.42% for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB). TWTR’s ROI is 12.90% while GRUB has a ROI of 4.60%. The interpretation is that TWTR’s business generates a higher return on investment than GRUB’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TWTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.21. Comparatively, GRUB’s free cash flow per share was +0.58. On a percent-of-sales basis, TWTR’s free cash flow was 5.36% while GRUB converted 5.27% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TWTR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TWTR has a current ratio of 8.70 compared to 2.30 for GRUB. This means that TWTR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TWTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 0.33 for GRUB. GRUB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TWTR trades at a forward P/E of 34.07, a P/B of 2.82, and a P/S of 7.07, compared to a forward P/E of 208.14, a P/B of 2.79, and a P/S of 3.32 for GRUB. TWTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TWTR is currently priced at a -10.57% to its one-year price target of 34.33. Comparatively, GRUB is 19.65% relative to its price target of 38.27. This suggests that TWTR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TWTR has a beta of 0.56 and GRUB’s beta is 1.20. TWTR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TWTR has a short ratio of 2.09 compared to a short interest of 5.01 for GRUB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TWTR.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) beats Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TWTR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TWTR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TWTR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.