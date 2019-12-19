Dissecting the Numbers for The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares are up more than 4.04% this year and recently increased 0.53% or $0.12 to settle at $22.94. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC), on the other hand, is up 4.74% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $9.29 and has returned 2.43% during the past week.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect WMB to grow earnings at a 11.16% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ERIC is expected to grow at a 64.20% annual rate. All else equal, ERIC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. WMB’s ROI is 1.60% while ERIC has a ROI of -3.00%. The interpretation is that WMB’s business generates a higher return on investment than ERIC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WMB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.33. Comparatively, ERIC’s free cash flow per share was +1.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, WMB’s free cash flow was -4.6% while ERIC converted 23.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ERIC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. WMB has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.30 for ERIC. This means that ERIC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WMB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.64 versus a D/E of 0.63 for ERIC. WMB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WMB trades at a forward P/E of 21.76, a P/B of 2.05, and a P/S of 3.35, compared to a forward P/E of 17.53, a P/B of 3.69, and a P/S of 1.30 for ERIC. WMB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WMB is currently priced at a -16.85% to its one-year price target of 27.59. Comparatively, ERIC is -14.69% relative to its price target of 10.89. This suggests that WMB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. WMB has a beta of 1.54 and ERIC’s beta is 0.56. ERIC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. WMB has a short ratio of 2.85 compared to a short interest of 2.14 for ERIC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ERIC.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) beats The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ERIC generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ERIC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, ERIC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.