Dissecting the Numbers for The Kroger Co. (KR) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares are up more than 4.36% this year and recently increased 1.38% or $0.39 to settle at $28.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), on the other hand, is up 40.54% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $9.88 and has returned 5.11% during the past week.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) are the two most active stocks in the Grocery Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect KR to grow earnings at a 5.11% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. The Kroger Co. (KR) has an EBITDA margin of 3.29%. This suggests that KR underlying business is more profitable KR’s ROI is 15.10% while CVE has a ROI of -4.30%. The interpretation is that KR’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. KR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, CVE’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, KR’s free cash flow was 0.06% while CVE converted 3.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CVE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. KR has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.10 for CVE. This means that CVE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.55 versus a D/E of 0.46 for CVE. KR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KR trades at a forward P/E of 12.30, a P/B of 2.64, and a P/S of 0.19, compared to a forward P/E of 23.47, a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 0.80 for CVE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KR is currently priced at a 3.61% to its one-year price target of 27.70. Comparatively, CVE is -8.94% relative to its price target of 10.85. This suggests that CVE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. KR has a beta of 0.60 and CVE’s beta is 1.01. KR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. KR has a short ratio of 3.91 compared to a short interest of 6.83 for CVE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KR.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) beats Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KR is growing fastly, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, KR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, KR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.