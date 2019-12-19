Dissecting the Numbers for T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares are up more than 19.97% this year and recently increased 1.09% or $0.82 to settle at $76.31. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), on the other hand, is up 19.06% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $60.54 and has returned 4.60% during the past week.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TMUS to grow earnings at a 21.15% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MXIM is expected to grow at a 9.24% annual rate. All else equal, TMUS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 35.51% for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM). TMUS’s ROI is 7.80% while MXIM has a ROI of 29.70%. The interpretation is that MXIM’s business generates a higher return on investment than TMUS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TMUS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, MXIM’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, TMUS’s free cash flow was 0.53% while MXIM converted -0.35% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TMUS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TMUS has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 7.10 for MXIM. This means that MXIM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TMUS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.08 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MXIM. TMUS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TMUS trades at a forward P/E of 15.90, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 1.45, compared to a forward P/E of 23.27, a P/B of 9.23, and a P/S of 7.40 for MXIM. TMUS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TMUS is currently priced at a -15.36% to its one-year price target of 90.16. Comparatively, MXIM is -4.98% relative to its price target of 63.71. This suggests that TMUS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TMUS has a beta of 0.38 and MXIM’s beta is 1.40. TMUS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TMUS has a short ratio of 3.63 compared to a short interest of 2.86 for MXIM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MXIM.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) beats Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TMUS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TMUS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TMUS is more undervalued relative to its price target.