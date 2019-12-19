Dissecting the Numbers for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) and Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) shares are up more than 21.29% this year and recently decreased -1.65% or -$0.65 to settle at $38.80. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), on the other hand, is up 99.02% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $28.46 and has returned 3.57% during the past week.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SNV to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HIBB is expected to grow at a 12.20% annual rate. All else equal, HIBB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.76% for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB). SNV’s ROI is 27.70% while HIBB has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that SNV’s business generates a higher return on investment than HIBB’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SNV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.57. Comparatively, HIBB’s free cash flow per share was -0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNV’s free cash flow was 5.14% while HIBB converted -0.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SNV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.50 versus a D/E of 0.03 for HIBB. SNV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SNV trades at a forward P/E of 10.58, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 3.09, compared to a forward P/E of 11.14, a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 0.43 for HIBB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SNV is currently priced at a -2.04% to its one-year price target of 39.61. Comparatively, HIBB is 9.46% relative to its price target of 26.00. This suggests that SNV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SNV has a beta of 1.36 and HIBB’s beta is 0.51. HIBB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SNV has a short ratio of 2.88 compared to a short interest of 10.80 for HIBB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNV.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) beats Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNV is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SNV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, SNV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SNV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.