Dissecting the Numbers for Sanofi (SNY) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) shares are up more than 16.03% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.18 to settle at $50.37. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), on the other hand, is up 43.38% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $324.38 and has returned 6.80% during the past week.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SNY to grow earnings at a 7.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADBE is expected to grow at a 19.25% annual rate. All else equal, ADBE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 34.23% for Adobe Inc. (ADBE). SNY’s ROI is 5.00% while ADBE has a ROI of 20.90%. The interpretation is that ADBE’s business generates a higher return on investment than SNY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNY’s free cash flow was 0% while ADBE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SNY trades at a forward P/E of 14.46, a P/B of 1.92, and a P/S of 3.04, compared to a forward P/E of 28.00, a P/B of 15.39, and a P/S of 14.81 for ADBE. SNY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SNY is currently priced at a -3.13% to its one-year price target of 52.00. Comparatively, ADBE is 0.3% relative to its price target of 323.42. This suggests that SNY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SNY has a beta of 0.60 and ADBE’s beta is 1.10. SNY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SNY has a short ratio of 1.15 compared to a short interest of 2.95 for ADBE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNY.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) beats Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNY has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SNY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SNY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SNY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.