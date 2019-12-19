Dissecting the Numbers for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) and Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares are up more than 21.05% this year and recently increased 0.58% or $0.09 to settle at $15.48. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM), on the other hand, is up 160.95% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $5.48 and has returned 3.01% during the past week.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, SVM is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, SVM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has an EBITDA margin of 12.66%. This suggests that PBR underlying business is more profitable PBR’s ROI is 7.90% while SVM has a ROI of 14.00%. The interpretation is that SVM’s business generates a higher return on investment than PBR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PBR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.46. Comparatively, SVM’s free cash flow per share was +0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, PBR’s free cash flow was 9.96% while SVM converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. PBR has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 4.70 for SVM. This means that SVM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PBR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.22 versus a D/E of 0.01 for SVM. PBR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PBR trades at a forward P/E of 12.65, a P/B of 1.35, and a P/S of 1.35, compared to a forward P/E of 21.49, a P/B of 2.58, and a P/S of 5.43 for SVM. PBR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PBR is currently priced at a -22.25% to its one-year price target of 19.91. Comparatively, SVM is 55.68% relative to its price target of 3.52. This suggests that PBR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PBR has a beta of 1.44 and SVM’s beta is 1.27. SVM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PBR has a short ratio of 1.26 compared to a short interest of 0.60 for SVM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SVM.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) beats Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PBR is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, PBR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PBR is more undervalued relative to its price target.