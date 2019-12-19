Dissecting the Numbers for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and NiSource Inc. (NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), on the other hand, is up 7.53% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $27.26 and has returned 0.96% during the past week.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, NI is expected to grow at a 4.20% annual rate. All else equal, NI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.62% for NiSource Inc. (NI). OXY’s ROI is 9.50% while NI has a ROI of 1.90%. The interpretation is that OXY’s business generates a higher return on investment than NI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. OXY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, NI’s free cash flow per share was -0.65. On a percent-of-sales basis, OXY’s free cash flow was 0.6% while NI converted -4.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OXY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. OXY has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.40 for NI. This means that OXY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OXY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.81 versus a D/E of 1.91 for NI. NI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OXY trades at a forward P/E of 36.95, a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 1.84, compared to a forward P/E of 19.78, a P/B of 2.05, and a P/S of 1.93 for NI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. OXY is currently priced at a -24.46% to its one-year price target of 50.73. Comparatively, NI is -9.13% relative to its price target of 30.00. This suggests that OXY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. OXY has a beta of 0.88 and NI’s beta is 0.18. NI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. OXY has a short ratio of 2.31 compared to a short interest of 2.67 for NI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OXY.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) beats NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OXY is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OXY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, OXY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OXY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.