Dissecting the Numbers for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), on the other hand, is down -35.24% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $21.28 and has returned -1.46% during the past week.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MBT to grow earnings at a 0.08% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NKTR is expected to grow at a -7.30% annual rate. All else equal, MBT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. MBT’s ROI is 16.70% while NKTR has a ROI of 34.90%. The interpretation is that NKTR’s business generates a higher return on investment than MBT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MBT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +6.41. Comparatively, NKTR’s free cash flow per share was -0.42. On a percent-of-sales basis, MBT’s free cash flow was 76.86% while NKTR converted -6.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MBT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MBT has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 12.60 for NKTR. This means that NKTR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MBT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 12.41 versus a D/E of 0.17 for NKTR. MBT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MBT trades at a forward P/E of 8.90, a P/B of 12.69, and a P/S of 1.22, compared to a P/B of 2.51, and a P/S of 31.81 for NKTR. MBT is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MBT is currently priced at a -3.98% to its one-year price target of 10.31. Comparatively, NKTR is -34.6% relative to its price target of 32.54. This suggests that NKTR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MBT has a beta of 0.97 and NKTR’s beta is 2.58. MBT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MBT has a short ratio of 0.58 compared to a short interest of 9.44 for NKTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MBT.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) beats Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MBT is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, MBT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.