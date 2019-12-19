Dissecting the Numbers for Mastercard Incorporated (MA) and Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares are up more than 56.24% this year and recently decreased -0.43% or -$1.26 to settle at $294.74. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), on the other hand, is up 48.46% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $126.99 and has returned 2.78% during the past week.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MA to grow earnings at a 16.87% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ZTS is expected to grow at a 11.89% annual rate. All else equal, MA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 38.47% for Zoetis Inc. (ZTS). MA’s ROI is 50.00% while ZTS has a ROI of 16.00%. The interpretation is that MA’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZTS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.74. Comparatively, ZTS’s free cash flow per share was +0.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, MA’s free cash flow was 11.74% while ZTS converted 5.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MA has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 4.40 for ZTS. This means that ZTS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.56 versus a D/E of 2.41 for ZTS. ZTS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MA trades at a forward P/E of 32.57, a P/B of 60.27, and a P/S of 17.83, compared to a forward P/E of 31.61, a P/B of 22.68, and a P/S of 9.87 for ZTS. MA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MA is currently priced at a -6.29% to its one-year price target of 314.53. Comparatively, ZTS is -7.31% relative to its price target of 137.00. This suggests that ZTS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MA has a beta of 1.04 and ZTS’s beta is 0.78. ZTS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MA has a short ratio of 2.43 compared to a short interest of 2.39 for ZTS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZTS.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) beats Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZTS is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, ZTS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ZTS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ZTS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.