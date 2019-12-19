Dissecting the Numbers for Lennar Corporation (LEN) and GoPro, Inc. (GPRO)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shares are up more than 43.65% this year and recently decreased -1.70% or -$0.97 to settle at $56.24. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO), on the other hand, is up 2.83% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $4.36 and has returned 1.87% during the past week.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) and GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect LEN to grow earnings at a 9.85% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GPRO is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, GPRO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 3.28% for GoPro, Inc. (GPRO). LEN’s ROI is 7.30% while GPRO has a ROI of -27.10%. The interpretation is that LEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than GPRO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.52. Comparatively, GPRO’s free cash flow per share was -0.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, LEN’s free cash flow was 3.89% while GPRO converted -4.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.67 versus a D/E of 1.11 for GPRO. GPRO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LEN trades at a forward P/E of 9.34, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 0.80, compared to a forward P/E of 9.48, a P/B of 4.84, and a P/S of 0.64 for GPRO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. LEN is currently priced at a -14.01% to its one-year price target of 65.40. Comparatively, GPRO is -20% relative to its price target of 5.45. This suggests that GPRO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. LEN has a beta of 1.05 and GPRO’s beta is 0.83. GPRO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LEN has a short ratio of 4.19 compared to a short interest of 5.18 for GPRO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LEN.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) beats GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LEN generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, LEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.