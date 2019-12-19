Dissecting the Numbers for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares are up more than 32.18% this year and recently decreased -1.17% or -$2.06 to settle at $174.64. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), on the other hand, is up 54.99% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $17.74 and has returned 1.31% during the past week.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) and Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect HON to grow earnings at a 6.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NUAN is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, HON’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.03% for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN). HON’s ROI is 18.60% while NUAN has a ROI of 5.40%. The interpretation is that HON’s business generates a higher return on investment than NUAN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. HON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.94. Comparatively, NUAN’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, HON’s free cash flow was 1.61% while NUAN converted 4.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NUAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. HON has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.70 for NUAN. This means that HON can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.03 versus a D/E of 0.90 for NUAN. HON is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HON trades at a forward P/E of 19.84, a P/B of 6.92, and a P/S of 3.39, compared to a forward P/E of 19.28, a P/B of 2.39, and a P/S of 2.74 for NUAN. HON is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HON is currently priced at a -6.37% to its one-year price target of 186.52. Comparatively, NUAN is -11.3% relative to its price target of 20.00. This suggests that NUAN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. HON has a beta of 1.10 and NUAN’s beta is 0.96. NUAN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HON has a short ratio of 2.25 compared to a short interest of 3.53 for NUAN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HON.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) beats Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NUAN is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NUAN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, NUAN is more undervalued relative to its price target.