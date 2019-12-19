Dissecting the Numbers for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) and The Wendy’s Company (WEN)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) shares are up more than 16.11% this year and recently increased 1.25% or $0.4 to settle at $32.43. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN), on the other hand, is up 40.94% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $22.00 and has returned 2.30% during the past week.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PEAK to grow earnings at a 2.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WEN is expected to grow at a 12.08% annual rate. All else equal, WEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 51.95% for The Wendy’s Company (WEN). PEAK’s ROI is 3.60% while WEN has a ROI of 3.70%. The interpretation is that WEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than PEAK’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PEAK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, WEN’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, PEAK’s free cash flow was 2.41% while WEN converted 2.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PEAK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.11 versus a D/E of 4.27 for WEN. WEN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PEAK trades at a forward P/E of 91.35, a P/B of 2.68, and a P/S of 8.69, compared to a forward P/E of 34.16, a P/B of 7.80, and a P/S of 2.97 for WEN. PEAK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. PEAK is currently priced at a -13.08% to its one-year price target of 37.31. Comparatively, WEN is -2.22% relative to its price target of 22.50. This suggests that PEAK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PEAK has a beta of 0.19 and WEN’s beta is 0.64. PEAK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PEAK has a short ratio of 11.18 compared to a short interest of 4.22 for WEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WEN.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) beats Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WEN has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, WEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, WEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.