Dissecting the Numbers for CSX Corporation (CSX) and Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR)

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) shares are up more than 17.40% this year and recently increased 1.17% or $0.84 to settle at $72.94. Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR), on the other hand, is down -73.53% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $0.63 and has returned -2.42% during the past week.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) are the two most active stocks in the Railroads industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CSX to grow earnings at a 8.46% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FTR is expected to grow at a 7.30% annual rate. All else equal, CSX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. CSX Corporation (CSX) has an EBITDA margin of 53.32%. This suggests that CSX underlying business is more profitable CSX’s ROI is 14.20% while FTR has a ROI of 4.70%. The interpretation is that CSX’s business generates a higher return on investment than FTR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CSX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.08. Comparatively, FTR’s free cash flow per share was -0.69. On a percent-of-sales basis, CSX’s free cash flow was 6.9% while FTR converted -0.84% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CSX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CSX has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.10 for FTR. This means that CSX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CSX trades at a forward P/E of 16.51, a P/B of 4.86, and a P/S of 4.73, compared to a P/S of 0.01 for FTR. CSX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CSX is currently priced at a -4.09% to its one-year price target of 76.05.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CSX has a beta of 1.21 and FTR’s beta is 1.49. CSX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CSX has a short ratio of 1.65 compared to a short interest of 40.73 for FTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CSX.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) beats Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CSX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, CSX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.