Dissecting the Numbers for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) and Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares are up more than 10.53% this year and recently increased 1.93% or $0.16 to settle at $8.45. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS), on the other hand, is up 46.58% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $21.40 and has returned 8.24% during the past week.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CLF to grow earnings at a -2.74% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PAAS is expected to grow at a 57.33% annual rate. All else equal, PAAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has an EBITDA margin of 22.43%. This suggests that CLF underlying business is more profitable CLF’s ROI is 45.40% while PAAS has a ROI of 1.40%. The interpretation is that CLF’s business generates a higher return on investment than PAAS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CLF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, PAAS’s free cash flow per share was +0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, CLF’s free cash flow was 2.55% while PAAS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CLF has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 2.80 for PAAS. This means that PAAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CLF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.86 versus a D/E of 0.15 for PAAS. CLF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CLF trades at a forward P/E of 10.71, a P/B of 6.35, and a P/S of 1.09, compared to a forward P/E of 21.73, a P/B of 1.83, and a P/S of 3.95 for PAAS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CLF is currently priced at a 0.12% to its one-year price target of 8.44. Comparatively, PAAS is -3.17% relative to its price target of 22.10. This suggests that PAAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CLF has a beta of 2.05 and PAAS’s beta is 0.07. PAAS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CLF has a short ratio of 8.05 compared to a short interest of 4.05 for PAAS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PAAS.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) beats Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PAAS is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. PAAS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PAAS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.