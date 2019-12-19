Dissecting the Numbers for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) and Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares are up more than 20.67% this year and recently increased 0.07% or $0.03 to settle at $40.92. Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO), on the other hand, is up 89.84% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $115.29 and has returned 1.27% during the past week.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CIEN to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, QRVO is expected to grow at a 11.90% annual rate. All else equal, CIEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.87% for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO). CIEN’s ROI is 6.80% while QRVO has a ROI of 4.60%. The interpretation is that CIEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than QRVO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CIEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.44. Comparatively, QRVO’s free cash flow per share was +1.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, CIEN’s free cash flow was 6.24% while QRVO converted 4.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CIEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CIEN has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 3.50 for QRVO. This means that QRVO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CIEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 0.24 for QRVO. CIEN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CIEN trades at a forward P/E of 13.53, a P/B of 3.00, and a P/S of 1.86, compared to a forward P/E of 17.47, a P/B of 3.17, and a P/S of 4.40 for QRVO. CIEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CIEN is currently priced at a -17.38% to its one-year price target of 49.53. Comparatively, QRVO is 15.67% relative to its price target of 99.67. This suggests that CIEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CIEN has a beta of 1.08 and QRVO’s beta is 1.11. CIEN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CIEN has a short ratio of 2.85 compared to a short interest of 2.37 for QRVO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QRVO.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) beats Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CIEN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CIEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CIEN is more undervalued relative to its price target.