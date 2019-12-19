Dissecting the Numbers for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) and Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares are down more than -14.11% this year and recently increased 0.81% or $0.3 to settle at $37.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), on the other hand, is up 41.72% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $47.52 and has returned 3.37% during the past week.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) and Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GOOS to grow earnings at a 28.57% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, YUMC is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, GOOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 14.5% for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GOOS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, YUMC’s free cash flow per share was +0.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, GOOS’s free cash flow was -0% while YUMC converted 2.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YUMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GOOS trades at a forward P/E of 58.67, a P/B of 19.53, compared to a forward P/E of 24.63, a P/B of 5.93, and a P/S of 2.07 for YUMC. GOOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GOOS is currently priced at a 14.13% to its one-year price target of 32.90. Comparatively, YUMC is -8.55% relative to its price target of 51.96. This suggests that YUMC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GOOS has a short ratio of 8.19 compared to a short interest of 6.41 for YUMC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YUMC.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) beats Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YUMC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, YUMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, YUMC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, YUMC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.