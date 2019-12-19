Dissecting the Numbers for California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) shares are down more than -45.89% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.01 to settle at $9.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), on the other hand, is up 84.45% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $224.31 and has returned -3.81% during the past week.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, LULU is expected to grow at a 20.68% annual rate. All else equal, LULU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.68% for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU). CRC’s ROI is 16.90% while LULU has a ROI of 33.30%. The interpretation is that LULU’s business generates a higher return on investment than CRC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CRC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.93. Comparatively, LULU’s free cash flow per share was -0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, CRC’s free cash flow was 4.7% while LULU converted -1.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CRC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CRC has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 2.50 for LULU. This means that LULU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CRC trades at a forward P/E of 78.80, and a P/S of 0.14, compared to a forward P/E of 39.40, a P/B of 17.72, and a P/S of 7.83 for LULU. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CRC is currently priced at a -52.1% to its one-year price target of 19.25. Comparatively, LULU is -6.88% relative to its price target of 240.89. This suggests that CRC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CRC has a beta of 4.41 and LULU’s beta is 0.70. LULU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CRC has a short ratio of 4.91 compared to a short interest of 1.93 for LULU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LULU.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) beats California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LULU is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, LULU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.