Dissecting the Numbers for Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) and V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) shares are up more than 25.86% this year and recently decreased -1.51% or -$0.28 to settle at $18.25. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), on the other hand, is up 43.71% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $96.50 and has returned 5.28% during the past week.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AVTR to grow earnings at a 27.97% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VFC is expected to grow at a 5.20% annual rate. All else equal, AVTR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 17.89% for V.F. Corporation (VFC). AVTR’s ROI is 12.10% while VFC has a ROI of 20.40%. The interpretation is that VFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than AVTR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AVTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.29. Comparatively, VFC’s free cash flow per share was -1.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, AVTR’s free cash flow was 0.28% while VFC converted -3.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AVTR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AVTR has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 2.00 for VFC. This means that VFC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AVTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.79 versus a D/E of 0.56 for VFC. AVTR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AVTR trades at a forward P/E of 23.37, a P/B of 7.70, and a P/S of 1.76, compared to a forward P/E of 24.90, a P/B of 8.26, and a P/S of 3.01 for VFC. AVTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AVTR is currently priced at a -11.11% to its one-year price target of 20.53. Comparatively, VFC is -4.86% relative to its price target of 101.43. This suggests that AVTR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AVTR has a short ratio of 2.91 compared to a short interest of 3.98 for VFC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AVTR.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) beats V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AVTR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, AVTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AVTR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AVTR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.