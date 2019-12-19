Dissecting the Numbers for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) shares are down more than -40.34% this year and recently increased 5.54% or $0.35 to settle at $6.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), on the other hand, is up 32.37% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $219.35 and has returned -0.30% during the past week.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AM to grow earnings at a 50.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VRTX is expected to grow at a 29.64% annual rate. All else equal, AM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 24.37% for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, VRTX’s free cash flow per share was +1.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, AM’s free cash flow was -0.07% while VRTX converted 10.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VRTX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AM has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 3.40 for VRTX. This means that VRTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.75 versus a D/E of 0.11 for VRTX. AM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AM trades at a forward P/E of 7.15, a P/B of 0.96, and a P/S of 6.14, compared to a forward P/E of 32.89, a P/B of 10.73, and a P/S of 15.69 for VRTX. AM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AM is currently priced at a -16.63% to its one-year price target of 8.00. Comparatively, VRTX is -5.56% relative to its price target of 232.27. This suggests that AM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AM has a short ratio of 7.08 compared to a short interest of 3.05 for VRTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VRTX.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) beats Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VRTX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, VRTX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.