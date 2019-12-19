Dissecting the Numbers for American Express Company (AXP) and LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares are up more than 30.36% this year and recently decreased -0.55% or -$0.69 to settle at $124.26. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM), on the other hand, is up 5.55% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $86.10 and has returned 7.85% during the past week.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AXP to grow earnings at a 9.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LOGM is expected to grow at a 2.20% annual rate. All else equal, AXP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.83% for LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM). AXP’s ROI is 4.20% while LOGM has a ROI of 2.40%. The interpretation is that AXP’s business generates a higher return on investment than LOGM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AXP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.13. Comparatively, LOGM’s free cash flow per share was +1.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, AXP’s free cash flow was -4.03% while LOGM converted 4.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LOGM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AXP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.85 versus a D/E of 0.07 for LOGM. AXP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AXP trades at a forward P/E of 13.81, a P/B of 4.45, and a P/S of 2.32, compared to a forward P/E of 17.26, a P/B of 1.53, and a P/S of 3.30 for LOGM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AXP is currently priced at a -5.84% to its one-year price target of 131.96. Comparatively, LOGM is 5.9% relative to its price target of 81.30. This suggests that AXP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AXP has a beta of 1.04 and LOGM’s beta is 1.13. AXP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AXP has a short ratio of 2.45 compared to a short interest of 2.06 for LOGM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LOGM.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) beats American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LOGM is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, LOGM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.