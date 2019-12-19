Dissecting the Numbers for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and ArcelorMittal (MT)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares are up more than 0.80% this year and recently increased 0.34% or $0.06 to settle at $17.68. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), on the other hand, is down -10.69% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $18.46 and has returned 4.23% during the past week.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AGNC to grow earnings at a -1.72% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MT is expected to grow at a -9.24% annual rate. All else equal, AGNC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.5% for ArcelorMittal (MT).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AGNC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, MT’s free cash flow per share was -0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, AGNC’s free cash flow was -1.67% while MT converted -0.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AGNC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 9.56 versus a D/E of 0.36 for MT. AGNC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AGNC trades at a forward P/E of 8.08, a P/B of 1.02, and a P/S of 8.10, compared to a forward P/E of 14.41, a P/B of 0.46, and a P/S of 0.25 for MT. AGNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AGNC is currently priced at a 2.37% to its one-year price target of 17.27. Comparatively, MT is -19.46% relative to its price target of 22.92. This suggests that MT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AGNC has a beta of 0.25 and MT’s beta is 2.81. AGNC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AGNC has a short ratio of 3.96 compared to a short interest of 3.33 for MT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MT.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) beats AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, MT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.