Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) vs. At Estre Ambiental, Inc. (ESTR): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated have increased by more than 340.96% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.10% or $0.33 and now trades at $10.98. The shares of Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR), has slumped by -79.58% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.29 and have been able to report a change of 20.83% over the past one week.

The stock of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and Estre Ambiental, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. DBD has an EBITDA margin of 3.54%, this implies that the underlying business of DBD is more profitable. The ROI of DBD is -18.00% while that of ESTR is -115.70%. These figures suggest that DBD ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ESTR.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for DBD is 1.20 and that of ESTR is 0.40. This implies that it is easier for DBD to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ESTR.

DBD currently trades at a forward P/E of 12.51, and a P/S of 0.19 while ESTR trades at a P/S of 0.05. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, DBD is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of DBD is currently at a -15.54% to its one-year price target of 13.00. Looking at its rival pricing, ESTR is at a -97.1% relative to its price target of 10.01.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for DBD is 10.32 while that of ESTR is just 0.93. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ESTR stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated defeats that of Estre Ambiental, Inc. when the two are compared, with DBD taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. DBD happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, DBD is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for DBD is better on when it is viewed on short interest.