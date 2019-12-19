DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Go Head-to-head

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) shares are up more than 23.57% this year and recently increased 2.65% or $0.29 to settle at $11.22. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), on the other hand, is down -3.45% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $21.02 and has returned -9.59% during the past week.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DRH to grow earnings at a -9.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ATI is expected to grow at a 14.20% annual rate. All else equal, ATI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.98% for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI). DRH’s ROI is 4.40% while ATI has a ROI of 10.40%. The interpretation is that ATI’s business generates a higher return on investment than DRH’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, DRH’s free cash flow was 0% while ATI converted 1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ATI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DRH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.61 versus a D/E of 0.72 for ATI. ATI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DRH trades at a forward P/E of 31.43, a P/B of 1.25, and a P/S of 2.41, compared to a forward P/E of 12.00, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 0.67 for ATI. DRH is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DRH is currently priced at a 12.65% to its one-year price target of 9.96. Comparatively, ATI is -21.86% relative to its price target of 26.90. This suggests that ATI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. DRH has a beta of 1.33 and ATI’s beta is 2.33. DRH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. DRH has a short ratio of 2.60 compared to a short interest of 13.16 for ATI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DRH.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) beats DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ATI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ATI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ATI is more undervalued relative to its price target.